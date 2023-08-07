After two weeks the Golden Fire is 100% contained

BONANZA, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry announced Sunday that the Golden Fire is now 100% contained.

The Golden Fire in Klamath County, nine miles north of Bonanza has been fully contained, after burning for about two weeks.

The fire burned 2,137 acres destroying 48 primary structures. ODF said firefighters will patrol the fire for the coming weeks.

Wildfires leave hazards that can last for months after the incident. Because of this, people should avoid the fire area and use caution when returning home.

