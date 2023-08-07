Murder suspect arrested after late-night shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Police arrested a murder suspect after an alleged shooting late Saturday night.

GPPD said they got a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Southwest Isham Street around 11:30 pm.

Police said they found the victim lying in the front yard of a home. The victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Travis Economy, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

GPPD said the shooting occurred during a disturbance at the house. Police say 22-year-old Asa Krueger was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.