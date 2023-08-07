A local business is providing school supplies to kids in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – Coldwell Banker Pro West in Medford is hosting its second Back-to-School Supply Drive.

The real estate company is partnering with the Medford School District to get school supplies into the hands of kids in need.

Organizers said that every kid should have access to these tools, to help them succeed in their education. The items they need the most are backpacks and headphones.

“I never want to see a kid feel less than because of something out of their control, I’m glad to be a part of a company that is glad and willing to help the community like this,” said Elizabeth Adams with Coldwell Banker Pro West.

Adams said donations are open until August 15th. The kids will get their hands on their new school supplies the following day.

People can donate at the Coldwell Banker office in Medford, at 300 E. Main Street, Mondays through Fridays from 9 to 5 pm.

