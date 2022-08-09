Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers sentenced for hate crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The three men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life-in-prison for committing a federal hate crime.

One by one the men convicted of killing him on Arbery appeared in federal court today being sentenced for their crimes for hate crimes.

The sentence that the McMichaels got his life in prison, William Roddie Bryan 35 years in prison, essentially a life sentence.

Most of the argument during the hearing was about where they would serve their sentences.

The men were arguing to serve it in a federal prison, not a state prison. The judge rejected that request, saying that this is how it would be done.

Ahmaud Arbery’s family was here demanding the maximum sentence possible. They said at the end of the day that justice had been done.