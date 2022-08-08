Siskiyou Sheriff investigating media over McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– The Siskiyou County Sheriff said several media members abused their privileges while covering the McKinney Fire.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue named ABC News, CBS News, the L.A. Times and two tv stations in Northern California and Southern Oregon, but not KOBI TV.

LaRue said media members brought unauthorized people into the restricted evacuation zone, trespassed on private property and went into burned homes that had not been searched by law enforcement.

He said the sheriff’s office is investigating the allegations and will submit a report to the district attorney.

Read the full post from the sheriff’s office here.