AIFF’s 2020 season will be virtual

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Independent Film Festival will return this year for its 19th season.
On Monday, AIFF announced instead of a physical film festival it will hold a virtual 3-week event.
Starting May 22nd, 75 films will become available for streaming statewide and beyond.
The festival can be accessed at FilmFestivalFlix.com or on Film Festival Flix smart TV and mobile apps.
AIFF said it has been working tirelessly to figure out a way to make sure the festival takes place.
Tickets and the full festival lineup will be available starting April 30th.