Recreation sites operated by Army Corps of Engineers temporarily close

PORTLAND, Ore. – Numerous recreation sites operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are closed until further notice. The closures include campsites, day-use facilities and boat ramps in Southern Oregon.
“The health and safety of all visitors, partners, employees and their families is our top priority. These temporary closures align with current health authority guidance and are necessary to help control this disease,” said Melissa Rinehart, Portland District chief of natural resource management. “We recognize the challenges this may cause our recreation users and local communities, and thank everyone for doing their part to help prevent the spread of the disease so we can return to normal operations as soon as possible.”
The closures include corps-operated facilities at Lost Creek Lake and Applegate Lake. Signs will be posted
Oregon Parks and Recreation also closed recreation sites it manages in the same areas.