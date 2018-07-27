Air monitor added in Central Point for CX Fest

Central Point, Ore. — Air quality in the Central Point-area is now a little easier to monitor. Jackson County Public Health said it’s partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency to place an additional air monitor at The Expo during Country Crossings.
To check the current air quality, you can always find it on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog.
While smoke and haze continue to be a concern this weekend. Air quality has been fluctuating.
Jackson County Public Health has a few tips for anyone attending the concert. First, stay hydrated – you can bring in up to two 20-ounce, factory-sealed water bottles into the venue. You should also take breaks from being outside. The Boxcar Stage is air conditioned. Finally, remember there is a medical tent at Country Crossings, where they have N95 masks available.
If you choose to wear an N95 mask, remember it only works if you wear it properly. Make sure it’s fitted around the nose, and it seals all the way around. This way it blocks any smoke particles in the air.
