Klamath County School District welcomes new Superintendent

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Schools are under new management.
Glen Szymoniak has just completed his first month on the job as County Schools Superintendent.
Szymoniak saiD he’s been busy acquainting himself with the district. “During the month of July, I was able to get out to a lot of the sites and review the summer work that’s going on in all the schools – all the way from the tracks, to seismic repairs on the roof of the buildings.”
Szymoniak was hired to a 3-year term by the district in April.
He saID he’s impressed with the level of community interest in education. “Participation of all the people, community agencies with the school. And also, just the volunteerism in the school.”
Szymoniak fills a vacancy left by the retirement of former Superintendent Greg Thede, who had with with the district 42 years, 12 of those as superintendent.
He says he’s looking forward to working with school board members on a strategic long term plan for the district.
