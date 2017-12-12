Alabama candidates cast their ballots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NBC News) – Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones cast their votes Tuesday morning in the election that will determine which one of them will be the next U.S. Senator for Alabama.
Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones is trying to do something that has not been done since 1992…get elected to the Senate as a Democrat from Alabama.
With Moore weakened by numerous sexual misconduct allegations, Jones supporters insist he has a shot.
Jones cast his ballot near Birmingham this morning.
“In Alabama, we have come so far with too many things, and there is this saying ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.’ Alabama isn’t going to let that shame happen again,” said Jones.
As is his tradition, Moore rode his horse “Sassy” to the polls in Gallant, Alabama.
President Trump has been outspoken in his support of Roy Moore, even tweeting about the race this morning. The Republicans only hold a two-vote majority in the Senate, and if Doug Jones wins, it would make the Republican agenda much harder to pass.
