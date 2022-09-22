UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near I-5 rest area

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person died during an officer-involved shooting at an Interstate 5 rest area

On Tuesday evening, Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of shots fired near the northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5 just north of the Merlin Road exit. The caller told dispatchers a female had been shot.

When troopers and deputies arrived at the scene, they were confronted by a man which led to an officer-involved shooting. The man did not survive.

The female was reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

The involved troopers and deputies are now on administrative leave.

Investigators say there is no further threat to the public.

This is an active investigation and no further information was released.