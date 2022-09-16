Reward offered in Prospect-area arson cases

PROSPECT, Ore. – A reward is being offered for information about several arsons in northeastern Jackson County.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said since late July, there have been at least 18 small fires in and around the community of Prospect. The latest three were spotted early Thursday morning and burned a total of half an acre.

Due to the nature of the fires, they’re being treated as arson cases.

A $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cases is being offered by the Rogue Forest Protective Association, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District, and Murphy Timber Investments.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call the Medford ODF office at 541-664-3328. Law enforcement officers will decide if a reward is warranted based on the information provided.