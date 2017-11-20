Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested day after crash

WHITE CITY, Ore – Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two kids injured.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:33 Sunday night at the intersection of Antelope Road and Lakeview Drive in White City.
According to investigators, a red 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Klamath Falls resident Rowdy Winterhawk Decker was traveling northbound on Lakeview Drive from Highway 140.
Police said Decker didn’t stop at the intersection with Antelope Road and hit an eastbound 2008 Toyota pickup truck, rolling it onto its side. Two young children in the Toyota were taken to the hospital for injuries that included a broken arm. A woman inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital for observation. Three other passengers–including an additional child–were not injured.
Decker ran from the scene and couldn’t be found, even after an extensive search. A 30-year-old passenger in Decker’s truck ran with him, but she eventually returned to the crash scene. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on charges of eluding police and reckless driving, JSCO said.
The day after the crash, deputies said they found Decker at a relative’s home in White. He was taken into custody without incident. As of Monday evening, charges against Decker included five charges of assault, hit and run in a vehicle causing injury, and reckless driving.