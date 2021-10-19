Alleged sexual predator arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An alleged sexual predator is behind bars in Grants Pass.
Police said in early October, an anonymous man contacted a 21-year-old woman online and offered a “substantial” amount of money in exchange for sex.
After the woman refused to participate, the man started making death threats, claiming to be a part of the Sinaloa cartel.
On Monday, the woman told police about the man, who was eventually identified as 35-year-old Boris Alexander Deleon
Police said at about 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers arrested Deleon for charges related to compelling prostitution, coercion, and intimidation.
According to Grants Pass police, Deleon admitted to “catfishing” people online thousands of times in the past. “Catfishing” refers to the practice of creating a fictional persona online, which may be used to compromise victims.
Deleon remains behind bars in the Josephine County jail