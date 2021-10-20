SCOTUS declines to take up vax mandate case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – An order requiring Maine’s healthcare workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will stand, for now, after The Supreme Court denied a request to block it.
Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency request for an injunction.
In a brief order, the justice said the challengers can try again after a federal appeals court rules on the issue or the court fails to act by October 29th, when the state will begin enforcing the order.
Healthcare workers contest the order by the state’s governor on the grounds it does not provide a religious exemption or accommodation.