Alleged thieves target Brookings Fred Meyer

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Police say two people tried to steal over $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Brookings store.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on May 27, the Brookings Police Department responded to the Fred Meyer Store to a reported theft in progress. According to police, they were looking for two suspects, a man and woman, who fled on foot.
When officers arrived, they found a large amount of stolen merchandise across the street from the store.
A police K9 started to track down the suspects starting from where the merchandise was found.
K9 Hulk led officers to the southwest corner of Fred Meyer where they found 33-year-old William Rakestraw.
Several blocks away, officers found the other suspect. She was identified as 29-year-old Skye McCovey.
Both Rakestraw and McCovey were charged with theft and criminal conspiracy.
Police were able to recover all of the stolen merchandise, valued at $3,399.58.