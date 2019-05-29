Home
Alleged thieves target Brookings Fred Meyer

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Police say two people tried to steal over $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Brookings store.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on May 27, the Brookings Police Department responded to the Fred Meyer Store to a reported theft in progress. According to police, they were looking for two suspects, a man and woman, who fled on foot.

When officers arrived, they found a large amount of stolen merchandise across the street from the store.

A police K9 started to track down the suspects starting from where the merchandise was found.

K9 Hulk led officers to the southwest corner of Fred Meyer where they found 33-year-old William Rakestraw.

Several blocks away, officers found the other suspect. She was identified as 29-year-old Skye McCovey.

Both Rakestraw and McCovey were charged with theft and criminal conspiracy.

Police were able to recover all of the stolen merchandise, valued at $3,399.58.

