Deep sea anglerfish washes up on Oregon Coast

CANNON BEACH, Ore. – Oregon beach combers found a first of its kind sight at Cannon Beach over the weekend.

According to the Seaside Aquarium a deep sea anglerfish, also called a pacific football fish, lives in complete darkness at a depth of 2,000 to 3,000 feet underwater. That means they’re rarely seen.

This is the first one ever reported washing up on the Oregon Coast.

The football fish uses a bright light above its head to lure in other fish to eat.

However, even scientists don’t know how the male and female fish find each other in the dark.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.