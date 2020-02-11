Allegiant offers nonstop service from Medford to San Diego

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re looking for a way to escape the cold weather locally, Allegiant airlines is offering new nonstop flights to San Diego, California.
“We’re excited to offer Medford travelers with a new nonstop flight option,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “With miles of beaches, scenic coastlines, and the famed Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo, we’re sure this is the perfect summer getaway.”
To celebrate, Allegiant is offering discounted tickets as low as $59. However, those tickets must be purchased by February 12, 2020, for travel before August 16, 2020.
The new route is seasonal and will operate twice weekly. For more information, visit http://www.allegiant.com