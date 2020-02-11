Teen rescued after fall at Toketee Falls

TOKETEE, Ore. – A teen was able to walk away after falling at Toketee Falls over the weekend.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday afternoon, a 17-year-old male from Redmond crossed over a safety railing and fell down a steep incline. He suffered only minor injuries, but he needed help from rescue crews to make it back to the trail. Once he was safe, he was able to walk back to his car on his own.
After the incident, the sheriff’s office reminded hikers to stay within the safety railings when hiking into the falls. “Crossing the railings has previously resulted in serious injuries and deaths,” deputies said.
In 2018, a 23-year-old California man crossed the safety railing to take a photo above the falls. He fell into the top pool of the falls and died.