Alligator captured in a Grants Pass neighborhood

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department started off the week by wrangling an alligator.

On Monday morning, police responded to a report of an alligator in a Grants Pass neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the gator in a driveway close to where children were boarding a bus.

Because of the proximity to the kids, the Grants Pass Police Department quickly used a catch pole to catch the reptile so they could put tape around its jaws.

GPPD said Oregon State Police were contacted and will forward the case to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Officers took the opportunity to remind people that keeping such a creature is prohibited in Grants Pass unless you operate a licensed facility.

