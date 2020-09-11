Almeda Fire evacuation zone reduced

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Some evacuation zones around the Almeda Fire have been downgraded.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the Level 3 evacuation zone has been reduced to where the fire actually burned. Residents outside of the burn area can return. However, there may not be electricity or water service.
The areas being opened include west and east of Phoenix and Talent. The sheriff’s office gave the following description of the newly-downgraded zone:
- On the west side of Phoenix: the Carpenter Hill Road, Dark Hollow Road, Pioneer Road and Coleman Creek Road areas.
- Portions of Phoenix on the west side of the railroad tracks
- Areas east of Interstate 5, including Suncrest Road, Payne Road and Fern Valley Road, and East Phoenix.
- Portions of Talent west of Talent Avenue.
Residents will not be allowed to return to the Level 3 zone until it’s safe to do so. Law enforcement officers will patrol the area.
The sheriff’s office asked for patience as the area is an “active crime and fire investigation scene.”
To view the evacuation map, visit https://jcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3caa39804db54631a61007180d5ef415