Almost $400K in community grant funds coming to Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – The Oregon Community Foundation is announcing its Spring 2024 round of grant awards coming to Southern Oregon organizations.

The 20 grants range $5,000 to $35,000 from and total just over $390,000. The money will be used for general operating support.

Among the grantees are Medford’s Compass House, and Unete Center for Farmworker Advocacy, as well as Ashland Folk Collective, Friends of the Children Klamath Basin and Talent Maker City.

The Oregon Community Foundation works to improve the life of every Oregonian by collaborating with donors to support their priorities and reach diverse communities statewide to help provide long term solutions.

Full List of Grantees:

Ashland: Ashland Folk Collective ($5,000), Ashland New Plays Festival ($15,000), Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument ($20,000), Gambrel Arts ($20,000)

