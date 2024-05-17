Klamath National Forest delays opening several campgrounds

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Klamath National Forest says it is going to push back the opening date of several campgrounds until mid-June.
The U.S. Forest Service cites inaccessibility to the higher elevation camp areas, as a result of a good snow year and runoff from the melting snow, as the reason for the delay.
Additionally the forest service will be working to remove hazard trees to reduce the risk of limbs and trees falling into campsites. Crews will also be repairing and testing water systems.
During the delay, the forest service asks the public to avoid the closed campground areas.
“We cannot open sites until the hazards are mitigated,” stated Kristian Schenk, acting Recreation Program Specialist, “and we cannot fall hazard trees when members of the public, their vehicles, or their possessions are potentially at risk from falling operations.”
Campgrounds impacted include Kangaroo Lake, Carter Meadows Group, Hidden Horse, and Big Flat Campground.
- Kangaroo Lake Campground and Day Use Area: Hazard trees throughout the campground and day use areas need to be removed. In addition, there is remaining cleanup from Fall 2023 hazard tree removal operations, and additional cleanup will result from this spring’s operations. Water line repairs, including completion of the connection of an additional source to the existing water system.
- Carter Meadows Group Site: Hazard trees requiring removal, and at least one large tree observed to have fallen across the waterline, which will require repair.
- Hidden Horse Campground: Hazard tree removal and high volume of existing woody debris need to be removed. Since the water system is shared with Carter Meadows Group Site, the water system needs repairs.
- Big Flat Campground and Trailhead: These sites may be delayed beyond mid-June given there are hazard trees scattered throughout the campground and need to be mitigated. Hazard trees are located both within the campground proper and at the trailhead parking area. A high volume of existing woody debris needs to be removed in addition to cleaning up after the falling operation.
For more information and to get current updates, visit the Klamath National Forest’s recreation conditions webpage.
