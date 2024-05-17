Klamath National Forest delays opening several campgrounds

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Klamath National Forest says it is going to push back the opening date of several campgrounds until mid-June.

The U.S. Forest Service cites inaccessibility to the higher elevation camp areas, as a result of a good snow year and runoff from the melting snow, as the reason for the delay.

Additionally the forest service will be working to remove hazard trees to reduce the risk of limbs and trees falling into campsites. Crews will also be repairing and testing water systems.

During the delay, the forest service asks the public to avoid the closed campground areas.

“We cannot open sites until the hazards are mitigated,” stated Kristian Schenk, acting Recreation Program Specialist, “and we cannot fall hazard trees when members of the public, their vehicles, or their possessions are potentially at risk from falling operations.”