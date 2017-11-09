Politicians battle in craft beer competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, voters in several states went to the polls for off-year elections. But a day later, lawmakers in Washington voted on something that had more to do with pint glasses than politics.
The issue at hand–far less incendiary than politics–was who could make the best craft beer.
Passing a law is often compared to making sausage. Brewing beer is not quite as messy.
Doug Bailey, VP of Industry Affairs said, “It’s what brings us together to talk about politics about families about holidays.”
So Anheuser-Busch had nine republicans and democrats make beer with ingredients from their districts. Then, a few thirsty journalists voted on the best beer one day after people voted for their preferred politicians in contentious elections.
Congressman Al Lawson (D-Fla) said, “You’re coming together for some spirit, a chance to throw your arms around everybody.” Lawson touted his Sunshine State stout, described as a vanilla bourbon stout that will warm your soul like the Florida sun.
Congressman Greg Walden, (R-Ore) explained, “People don’t realize how much we actually do get along.” Walden competed with a porter that has a mix of Oregon cherries with rich malts aged in wine barrels. He added, “Beer is a good thing to bring Americans together.”
Missouri Congressman Jason Smith won the trophy, but only until next year’s competition. Congressman Lawson said, “It’s really healthy for Congress.”
Although brewing is bi-partisan, these new brew-masters can still not accept gifts.