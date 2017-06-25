Home
Amateur Radio Enthusiasts are ready in the case of a disaster

Ashland, Ore. — In the case of a disaster in the valley, the Cascade Amateur Radio Enthusiasts say they will be ready to sustain communication no matter what happens.

Today the club spent the day in the fields outside of Science Works contacting people across the nation and around the world.

Curt Hadley, who is a member of the club, says they’ve reached as far as New Zealand.

According to Hadley, the Cascadia Subduction Zone has fueled many in their club to be a part of the emergency drill rehearsal.

“In the case of an earthquake, in the case of a huge overall power outage in this area when the cell phone towers and the cell phones are not usable, then we’re here… we can get communication through because amateur radio will work,” Hadley said.

The Cascade Amateur Radio Enthusiasts use generators, batteries and solar power to keep their radios on the air.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, Hadley says they will be there throughout the night until 11 a.m. Sunday.

