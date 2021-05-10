Amazon claims crackdown on counterfiet listings

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – Amazon says it blocked more than ten billion suspected counterfeit listings last year before any of their items could be sold.
According to Amazon’s newly released report, the number of blocked listings was up about 67% from the previous year.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says it destroyed two million suspected phony products sent to its warehouses last year.
Counterfeiters attempt to get their products listed on Amazon through its third-party marketplace.
Amazon says the number of counterfeiters attempting to sell increased during the pandemic as scammers tried to take advantage of consumers who were purchasing more online products.
This is Amazon’s first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since it implemented new tools and technologies to combat the risks in 2019.