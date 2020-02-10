Amazon wants Trump to testify about disputed Pentagon contract

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) – Amazon wants President Trump to testify in a battle over a $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract.
According to a court filing unsealed Monday, Amazon has asked a federal court for permission to depose Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
It’s part of an ongoing protest over the Defense department’s handling of a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.
It’s highly unusual to depose a sitting president for a contract protest.
In a statement, Amazon said in part: “President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as president and commander in chief to interfere with government functions, including federal procurements, to advance his personal agenda.”
The decision on the motion to depose is expected in the coming weeks.