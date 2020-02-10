Gov. Kate Brown announces agreement between environmental, timber groups

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) – Governor Kate Brown is taking new steps to make the forestry practices more sustainable.
On Monday, she announced a new agreement signed by a dozen timber companies and environmental groups.
The deal calls for state lawmakers to pass tighter restrictions on herbicide spraying by expanding “no-spray zones” around homes, schools, and streams. The end goal is to improve protections for endangered and threatened species.
“Healthy forests and a vibrant foresty industry are not mutually exclusive and Oregonians need both for prosperous and sustainable communities,” Brown said.
There’s no guarantee the legislation will pass but the agreement is a step toward resolving issues over logging rules that have played out in the legislature for decades.
You can read the full “memorandum of understanding” here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1epOF2L0__rnenZQSSJ5FjuV7oqgMpukt/view