Amendments made to Oregon death penalty legislation

SALEM, Ore. – A bill which would significantly narrow the types of crimes punishable by death is heading to the Oregon House for a vote, but with some changes.
As proposed, Senate Bill 1013 would re-define the crime of aggravated murder, allowing for the death penalty only in cases of terrorist acts that kill at least two people, murders of kids under 14 years old, and killings by imprisoned murderers.
The bill had little opposition in the Senate, but according to Oregon Public Broadcasting that changed when it reached the House.
Following testimony during a public hearing, an amendment was brought forth to include the killing of law enforcement officers as punishable by death.
A third reading in the House is scheduled for Wednesday.
You can read more about the bill here: https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019R1/Measures/Overview/SB1013