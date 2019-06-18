Off-duty officer killed in Wisconsin robbery

RACINE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – The community in Racine, Wisconsin reacted after a police officer was killed while trying to protect and serve.
Yellow tape stretched for blocks with police lights and officers canvassing the area of a local tavern. It’s the scene of a death investigation near 20th and Lathrop on the south side of Racine. Only in this case, officers are investigating the death of one of their own.
Officer John Hetland didn’t take the easy way out. He was off-duty at Teezers Tavern Monday night just before 10:00 when a man attempted to rob the bar with a gun.
Hetland jumped into action trying to stop the robbery and protect the patrons inside. The father of two was killed and the shooter ran from the scene.
Local resident Michelle Hyatt didn’t know Officer Hetland, but she’s lived in Racine all her life and today, she’s emotional. “I’m just sad that it’s getting so bad,” she said. “I watch the news regularly, and every day there’s something.”
Racine police combed through neighborhoods overnight searching for the gunman, even issuing automated calls to neighbors as early as 1:30 a.m. alerting them of the situation and asking them to turn on all exterior lights.
The last statement issued by the department confirmed no arrests had been made.
Mario Passarelli, a local restaurant owner, didn’t witness the shooting, but he was acquainted with Officer Hetland and has a message for his family: “Be strong. My condolences. I’m still in shock so I guess I don’t know what to say.”