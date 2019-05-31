American arrested in Indonesia drug bust

BALI, Indonesia (NBC) – An American is among those arrested in Indonesia after police say the group was snagged in a drug bust.
Indonesian police arrested five people total: an American, two Spaniards and two Russians Friday morning for selling drugs on the holiday island of Bali which has some of the world’s strictest laws against narcotics.
Police identified 31-year old American Ian Andrew Hernandez as a suspect.
The two Russian nationals and two Spaniards were said to be between the ages of 31 and 37.
The suspects were escorted before the media at a briefing dressed in prison jump-suits.
They were accused of selling cocaine and marijuana in the tourist area of Kuta by arranging the transaction of cocaine sales by phone to foreign tourists.
Last week, an Indonesian court sentenced a French national to death for trafficking more than two kilograms of drugs next to Bali island of Lombok.