Third gender option officially added to Oregon licenses

Salem, Ore. – A history-making rule allowing a third gender option on Oregon state-issued identity documents went into effect July 3.
Oregonians now have the option to choose between male, female, and “X,” for non-binary or unspecified on ID cards, including driver’s licenses.
Transgender Oregonians said the change would give them validation and make it safer for them to hand over their licenses to others while their identity is being checked.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports Southern Oregon resident Danno Mannino, who identifies as genderfluid, said, “ID cards are something we show at banks, to new bosses, to police, to bartenders. And every time I have to pull it out of my wallet, my heart sinks that my true name and gender are not acknowledged on it yet.”
State law doesn’t require a driver to choose male or female, so the administrative rule change by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles did not require a legislative vote.
However, Oregon lawmakers have been sensitive to transgender Oregonians.
Earlier this year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed legislation that makes it easier and more discreet for Oregonians to change their name and/or gender on state documents, including birth certificates.
Before the signing of House Bill 2673, transgender people were required to have a court hearing and post a notice in public place to change details on their vital records.
Now, citizens can change the sex or name listed on state documents through an application process sent to the state registrar.
