Amtrak Cascades train derails in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. – An Amtrak Cascades passenger train derailed near Olympia, Washington Monday morning. The incident has killed at least six people and injured 89 others, according to media reports.
KGW reports the derailment happened on a section of railway just above Interstate 5 at about 7:30 a.m. on the outskirts of DuPont, Washington.
An unknown number of motorists were injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown. The three people killed in the crash were aboard the train, according to police.
Photos show a train section dangling from an overpass onto northbound lanes of I-5 traffic, with one carriage upside down on the freeway.
Amtrak tweeted the following regarding the derailment:
“Amtrack Cascades train 501, operating from Seattle to Portland, derailed south of Tacoma, Wash. There were approximately 78 passengers and five crew members on board. Initial reports are that some injuries are reported to passengers and crew, and taken to local medical facilities for treatment.
Individuals with questions about their friends and family on this train should call (800) 523-9101. Local emergency responders are on the scene.
Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate. Amtrak Cascades Trains 504 and 509 are cancelled. No alternate transportation will be available.
Additional updates will be provided when available.
Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.”
All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed along with a partial closure of the northbound lanes.