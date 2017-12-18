Death investigation underway in Siskiyou County

DORRIS, Calif. – Police are investigating the death of a woman just outside of Dorris, California.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a 40-year-old woman who was unresponsive at a residence east of the Dorris city limits on December 15 at about 2:30 a.m.
Medical personnel who responded to the call tried to save the woman, but they were unsuccessful. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
SCSO’s Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident to determine the cause of death. The name of the woman is being withheld until family can be notified.
Police expect they’ll be able to release more details and the investigation continues.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call SCSO’s 24-hour dispatch center at 530-841-2900.