Ana Fire 75% contained

Summer Lake, Ore. – Crews expect gusty winds to test containment lines around the Ana Fire burning in Lake County,.
As of the morning of July 13, the fire is 5,874 acres in size and 75% contained.
The Ana Fire started under suspicious circumstances on July 8.
Hundreds of fire personnel responded to the fire burning grass, brush and timber near Summer Lake.
According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, firefighters will continue to build containment lines and extinguish any hot spots that could smolder an re-ignite.
Air support was not needed during the last two days, but the resources remain available should they be required.
Level 1, or “be ready,” evacuation orders are in place for Ana Estates and along Highway 31 two miles north of Forest Road.