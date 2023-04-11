Annual Black Youth Leadership Summit AT SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University hosted its 5th annual Black Youth Leadership Summit on Monday.

It’s the fifth-year organizers have put on the event for students of color in the Rogue Valley.

Several middle and high school students participated in conversations about supporting black youth at the conference.

“I can kind of share my feelings better, and just that some of these people have experienced the same things as me”, said Nyah Laroy, a student at the conference.

“It was really good, I loves it. it was amazing. and seeing people that look like me really helps. and its like confidence and i can like speak my truth here.”, said Charolette Martinez, a student at the conference.

The students also got an opportunity to interact with several black artists, activists, curators and creators from around the region.

