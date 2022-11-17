Annual ‘Clayfolk’ pottery show returning to the Medford Armory

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a two-year hiatus, a popular pottery showcase and sale is back.

On the weekend before Thanksgiving, dozens of artists from across Oregon and Northern California will get together to celebrate the “Clayfolk” pottery show in Medford.

The event, hosted by the Southern Oregon Potters’ Association, features functional artwork, whimsical artwork, and everything in between. There will also be artist demos and a children’s area.

This year, the full-scale Clayfolk show is returning to the Medford Armory, 1701 South Pacific Highway in Medford.

On Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 20, the show will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The hours for Sunday, November 20 will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

As always, admission is free.

To learn more, visit https://www.clayfolk.org/.