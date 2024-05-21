Talent Irrigation District begins delivering water

Posted by Kade Stirling May 21, 2024

TALENT, Ore. – Customers in the Talent Irrigation District (TID) will start getting their water deliveries over the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Talent Irrigation District announced the start of the 2024 irrigation season.

Debris was flushed out and canals were soaked in preparation.

Monday, ditch riders started to let customers know when pressurized lines were ready to be used for irrigating.

TID told NBC5 News they are currently at 65% of their maximum water level while last year at this time they were at 59%.

They anticipate being able to supply water to patrons through most of September.

Kade Stirling
