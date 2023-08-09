Oregon Racing Commission audited after ‘Flying Lark’ controversy

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The controversy around the Flying Lark is making headlines again. This time in a recent audit of the Oregon Racing Commission by the state’s audit division.

The division said the biggest takeaway of the audit is Oregon’s ambiguous gambling laws which have resulted in mixed interpretations of what those laws allow.

You may recall the Flying Lark’s request for 225 horse racing machines proved to be contentious among the state, tribes, and private industry, which brought up concerns over constitutional allowability and regulation over such gambling.

Four recommendations were made by the audit division to increase oversight and transparency in the future. Those include:

Adding requirements to evaluate new game and wagering operations

Enhance rules and policies for the use of ADW, or “advance deposit wagering,” hub funds

Ensure commission meeting minutes are clear and transparent

Safeguard documentation of its licensee reviews

You can read the entire audit HERE.

