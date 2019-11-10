Arenacross races return to Rogue Valley after nearly a decade

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Arenacross is making a return to the Rogue Valley after nearly a decade. The event is a part of the sport of Motocross and is being held at the Jackson County Expo.
Organizers with Medford MX Park say there’s a large following in southern Oregon with little to no competitions in the area. On Saturday, fans got that chance to rev their engines again.
“Nothing from Northern California, almost Sacramento area to Eugene,” said Roby Leach, a promoter for the Arenacross event. “That’s a big area that there is no motocross.”
It’s been nearly a decade but Arenacross is back in southern Oregon. The schedule is set for four weekends of competitions with the first taking place on Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10.
“There’s a lot of motocross riders, there used to be a lot more,” said Leach. “But there hasn’t been a track down here since 2011, 2012 maybe.”
With a new motocross track opening in White City by the Medford MX Park group, organizers are hoping to draw back some of the interest in the sport.
“I mean where else can you be on a motorcycle or be on anything and fly through the air, 60-70 feet through the air, 30 feet high,” said Leach. “So it’s exhilarating.”
With just a couple more hours till the opening of the newest temporary Arenacross track, the excitement is building for fans like these.
“It is definitely an adrenaline rush,” said Leach.
The weekends have been placed out sporadically. If you would like to know more about the times, you can visit the website here.
