New app expands coverage for Fire District #5

PHOENIX, Ore.– Jackson County Fire District #5 is expanding the range of its communication with a new mobile app.
The app was released at the beginning of October. Residents can use it to communicate with the department directly by sending photos, asking for information and reporting emergencies.
The app can also notify residents about fires, emergencies, and other activities like CPR classes.
“It’s a great two-way communication tool and it’s a great way to have communication with the fire department as well as be ready for notifications in the event of an emergency,” said Jimmy Johnson, an engineer and medic with Jackson County Fire District #5.
The app is available for download on any smartphone. You can find it by typing in Jackson County Fire District #5.
