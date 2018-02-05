Armed robber targets Medford business, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police confirmed an armed robbery took place at a Medford bridal shop.
Medford police said the crime happened Monday morning at Novedades La Mexicana bridal shop on West Main Street.
The suspect had what appeared to be a firearm and fled the scene after the robbery. There were no injuries.
The Medford Police Department is still searching for a suspect who is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30-year-old. He was wearing a grey hoodie was carrying a small black pack. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.
This isn’t the first time Novedades La Mexicana has been robbed. In 2007, two suspects entered the business and demanded money from three employees. One of the suspects pulled out a BB gun and shot an employee who was behind the counter in the torso, causing an abrasion.
The suspects in the 2007 case left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry. They were eventually caught during a traffic stop in Central Point. The majority of stolen property was
recovered.