Armed robbery suspect on the run outside Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – An assault suspect is on the loose after a home invasion robbery near Eagle Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night, police responded to a reported break-in and assault at a marijuana grow site on Lake Creek Loop off Highway 140 outside of Eagle Point.
When deputies arrived at the scene, one suspect was detained and two fled. One of the fleeing suspects was found while trying to hitchhike on Highway 140. The other is still on the loose. He may be armed with a handgun.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies are reportedly working on several leads to identity and track the wanted suspect.