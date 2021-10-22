Fourth SOU presidential candidate will visit Ashland next week

ASHLAND, Ore. – The fourth of five Southern Oregon University presidential candidates will visit the Ashland campus next week.
SOU said the latest candidate to arrive on campus will be Junius Gonzales, M.D., MBA. He’s scheduled to visit on October 25 and 26.
According to the university, Gonzales currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs and is a tenured professor in the Department of Biological and Chemical Sciences at the New York Institute of Technology. Prior to that, he held various positions in higher education and teaching administration.
SOU said, “The community will have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of Gonzales during an open forum at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. The in-person forum will take place in Room 151 of the Science Building on SOU’s main campus in Ashland and will be open to a limited number of SOU students, faculty and staff.”
To join the webinar at the time of the event, visit https://sou.zoom.us/j/85361566040.
“We are hoping that not only our campus community, but the entire SOU community and its partners throughout the Rogue Valley will get involved in this process and see these candidates,” said Danny Santos, chair of the SOU Board of Trustees and of the search committee.“ We will be seeking valuable feedback from all who engage in these two-day visits, and that input will be very important in the board’s decision-making process.”
An opportunity to provide community feedback to the SOU board will be available at sou.edu/presidential-search on the first day of each candidate’s visit and will remain there for two business days following each visit.