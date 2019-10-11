Armed robbery under investigation in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Medford motel.
Officers haven’t released many details so far, but they were able to say the robbery happened just after 8:00 a.m. Friday in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Riverside Avenue.
The suspects, who reportedly knew the victims, fled in two vehicles at a high rate of speed. One of them, a white Mercedes, crashed into a rock wall on Eastwood Drive.
Police are still looking for the other vehicle, a brown Volkswagen Toureg with plate number 500-EWT. If anyone sees the SUV, they’re asked to call 9-1-1.
Police didn’t say what was taken, but nobody was hurt.
