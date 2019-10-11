Home
Armed robbery under investigation in Medford

Armed robbery under investigation in Medford

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Medford motel.

Officers haven’t released many details so far, but they were able to say the robbery happened just after 8:00 a.m. Friday in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Riverside Avenue.

The suspects, who reportedly knew the victims, fled in two vehicles at a high rate of speed. One of them, a white Mercedes, crashed into a rock wall on Eastwood Drive.

Police are still looking for the other vehicle, a brown Volkswagen Toureg with plate number 500-EWT. If anyone sees the SUV, they’re asked to call 9-1-1.

Police didn’t say what was taken, but nobody was hurt.

NBC5 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »