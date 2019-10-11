Murder suspect arrested in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A suspect was arrested for murder after a man was found dead in Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a missing person case which eventually led to a home in the Carrick Addition neighborhood in Weed, California.
When deputies searched the home, they found a body presumed to be that of a missing man.
The discovery led to the arrest of 37-year-old Robert Henry Tessmer Jr. of Weed. He was jailed on murder charges.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the missing man’s cause and manner of death. The name of the man is being withheld until family members can be notified.