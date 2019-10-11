Cannabis shed burns south of Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A cannabis drying operation went up in flames in Josephine County, making it the second such incident in the past few days.
Rural Metro Fire said during the early morning hours of October 11, a small cannabis drying shed caught fire in the 1000 block of Murphy Creek Road south of Grants Pass.
When firefighters arrived, the small shed was fully engulfed in flames.
The person using the shed was able to use a garden hose to prevent the fire from spread to nearby vegetation and structures.
The cause of the fire was traced back to an electrical malfunction of equipment used in the trying process.
Rural Metro said, “This is the 2nd fire in two days involving drying sheds in Josephine County. Due to the time of year, harvesters are urged to check all drying and electrical equipment in use, in hopes of preventing any additional fires.”
In the previous incident, a large metal barn full of harvested hemp burned down early Thursday morning. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
There were no reported injuries reported in either incident.