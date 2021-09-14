Army announces COVID-19 vaccine deadline for soldiers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Army is now requiring all active-duty soldiers to be fully vaccinated.
Tuesday it announced soldiers should be vaccinated by December 15th.
Army Reserve and National Guard units are to be fully vaccinated by June 30th of next year.
In a statement, the Army surgeon general said it’s “a matter of life and death” for soldiers, their families, and surrounding communities, calling the COVID -19 case count and death toll “concerning,” adding mandatory vaccinations are a “health and readiness priority.”
Service members can be exempt from being vaccinated if they have a legitimate medical, religious, or administrative reason.
Those who refuse will be counseled by their superiors and if they still don’t comply, will be discharged or disciplined.