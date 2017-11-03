Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl spared prison time

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – After pleading guilty to desertion, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was spared time behind bars by a military judge.
Bergdahl faced up to life in prison for walking away from his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was subsequently captured by the Taliban before being brought home five years later in a prisoner exchange organized by the Obama administration.
On November 3, 2017, Bergdahl was given a dishonorable discharge and a reduction in rank, but no time behind bars. Judge Col. Jeffery Nance reduced Bergdahl’s rank to private and ordered he forfeit pay equal to $1,000 per month for ten months.
The judge’s decision was quickly derided by President Trump. He tweeted it was a “complete and total disgrace to our Country and our Military.”
Prior to the his sentencing, Bergdahl’s attorneys asked for leniency, saying he already spent five years in Taliban captivity.
