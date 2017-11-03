Suspect found with IED in vehicle following pursuit

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A man from Trail was found with an improvised explosive device in his vehicle following a police pursuit Thursday night.
Police said at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a blue 1995 Pontiac Firebird with no license plates on Meadow Lane, just north of Shady Cove. The driver eluded the deputy for a short distance before crashing into a group of mailboxes.
A man got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene along with an unidentified female. The man dropped a loaded handgun on the ground before deputies were able take him into custody after catching up to him a short time later. Police did not say whether
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Phillip Tallman, was found to be carrying an improvised explosive device in the vehicle. The Oregon State Police Bomb squad was summoned to the scene to recover the device.
Tallman was booked into the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges related to the pursuit, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
According to JSCO, Tallman was a suspect in an incident that occurred on September 27 in the same area related to eluding police.